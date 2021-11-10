2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Getting Cut on Thursday

The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be cut down Thursday before it heads to New York City.

This year's iconic tree won't come from New York, or New Jersey, or Pennsylvania like it usually does -- the 79-foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by a family in Elkton, Maryland. The head gardener at Rockefeller Center and the family will be present for the chop on Thursday morning.

The big news for the small town had been kept secret for weeks, and the tree has been under the watchful eye of local authorities ever since it was picked to become one of the most famous trees in the world.

"I found out about the tree from our lovely sheriff, who has been guarding the tree and making sure it is safe, and nothing happens to it," Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said.

The giant spruce will be gingerly loaded onto a flatbed truck for its 145-mile journey from just over the western border of Delaware and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.

After its trek, the tree will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

Last year, there was no public access to the tree arrival at Rock Center due to the pandemic. More details about how this year's visit will look is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Christmas tree will be illuminated for the first time on the evening of Dec. 1 and as always, it will be broadcast live on NBC.