2020 Starts on Frigid Note at Annual Coney Island Ocean Dip

- The annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge took place on Wednesday
- Hundreds of people splashed through the Atlantic Ocean wearing Santa hats and other costumes
- The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities
2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.
Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures to partake in the New York City tradition.
The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s..
The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.
