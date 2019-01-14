The opportunity to view the only total lunar eclipse in 2019 will occur the night of Jan. 20 until early the next morning, according to NASA.

The “Super Blood Wolf Moon”, will be visible in its entirety on Jan. 20 at night through early the next morning.

The best time to view the super blood wolf lunar moon will be from 11:41 p.m. to 12:12 a.m.

On Jan. 20, the eclipse, what the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA is calling the “Super Blood Wolf Moon”, will be visible in its entirety in New York.

The phenomenon gets its name because of it’s “super” close distance to the Earth and it’s visibly “blood”/reddish hue. The title of “wolf” is given to the January full moon. This particular instance is rare since it is uncommon to have a supermoon during an eclipse, according to NASA.

While a solar eclipse can only be visible for a short moment, along with proper protective eye wear, a lunar eclipse can be seen for about an hour at night as long as you have a clear sky.

While there is expected to be some snow and rain on Friday to Sunday afternoon over NYC, hopefully the skies will be clear enough to clearly view the lunar phenomenon in its entirety.

The eclipse will begin at 9:36 p.m. The best time to view the super blood wolf lunar moon will be from 11:41 p.m. to 12:12 a.m. The phenomenon will be complete at 2:48 a.m.

Whether you’re in the city or out on Long Island, the event can be visible to the naked eye. Be sure to bring your binoculars and telescopes for a more detailed view.