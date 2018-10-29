2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Coming From Upstate New York - NBC New York
2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Coming From Upstate New York

    The 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Wallkill, New York. In this photo, it's the large tree just to the right of the shed.

    What to Know

    • This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree hails from Wallkill, New York -- in Orange County

    • The tree is due to be cut down on Nov. 8 before making the roughly 75-mile journey to midtown Manhattan

    • Some 50,000 LED lights and a new Swarovski crystal star designed by Daniel Liebskind later, the tree will be lit on Nov. 28

    A Norway Spruce from the upstate New York hamlet of Wallkill will be the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Tishman Speyer said on Monday.

    The tree is due to be cut down on Nov. 8 before making the roughly 75-mile journey to midtown Manhattan, where it will arrive two days later.

    Some 50,000 LED lights and a new Swarovski crystal star designed by Daniel Liebskind later, the tree will be lit on Nov. 28. It will remain on display until Jan. 7.

    Last year's tree, also a Norway Spruce, came from State College, Pennsylvania. 

    The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression. The first official tree lighting there was in 1933.

