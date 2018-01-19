Pit Bull Tossed from Car on Long Island: SPCA

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever tossed a pit bull out of their car earlier this week.

SPCA officials said a police officer found the pup at Elmhurst Street and Washington Avenue in Holtsville on Thursday evening. When the officer picked it up, the dog was covered in dried blood and had sustained a cut.

Witnesses told the SPCA the dog had been thrown out of a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-SPCA.



