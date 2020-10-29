270 Park

Electrical Fire at Half-Demolished Manhattan Skyscraper Forces Evacuation

An electrical fire forced the evacuation of 270 Park Avenue Thursday morning

JP Morgan Chase Q2 Profit Triples
Michael Brown

An electrical fire in the basement prompted an evacuation Thursday morning at 270 Park Avenue, one of New York City's largest demolition projects ever. About 200 workers had to leave.

The FDNY said it responded at 7:25 a.m. for a fire in a Con Ed vault in the basement of the building. Operations were still ongoing an hour later, though there were no reports of injuries.

The former J.P. Morgan world headquarters, the building is now down to about 30 floors from its original 52. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat considers it the tallest structure to ever be voluntarily demolished.

News

Storm Team 4 Oct 27

Zeta Remnants Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Ahead of Season’s Coldest Air, Possible Snow

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Another NJ City Imposes Virus Curfew as U.S. Breaks Daily Case Record for 3rd Time in Week

J.P. Morgan Chase intends to build a new, taller headquarters on the site once the demolition work is completed.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

270 ParkdemolitionElectrical fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us