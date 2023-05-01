20 Students Injured in Long Island School Bus Crash With Pickup Truck

A school bus transporting students on Long Island collided with a pickup truck, injuring nearly two dozen students on board and sending the kids to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Officials in Nassau County said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near Meadowbrook Elementary School in East Meadow. The local fire department said 40 students between 5 and 11 years of age were on board at the time, 20 of whom had to be transported to the hospital.

All injuries related to the crash were said to be minor, including that of the pickup driver who had to be pulled from his wrecked truck.

According to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, the blue pickup smashed into the bus while making a left turn from a school parking lot around dismissal time. The driver of the school bus was hospitalized with minor injuries as well.

It's not clear what led to the crash, though Ryder said speed and distracted driving were being eyed as possible causes. It is not believed that alcohol played any role.

An investigation is ongoing.