20 Hurt as Uber Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area in Manhattan

Three children were among 20 people hurt when an Uber crashed into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan Monday night after being hit by an Audi that fled the scene, officials say.

Fire officials responded to the scene at 204th Street and Broadway after getting a call about the crash around 9 p.m. None of the injuries to the victims were believed to be serious.

Surveillance video recorded just before the accident shows the SUV being hit by an Audi speeding out of a nearby gas station. Police say the Audi kept going and had not been located as of mid-morning Tuesday.

The Uber driver also appeared to be OK. He told reporters Monday night that the Audi collision is what sent him careening into the restaurant. He has not been charged.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.