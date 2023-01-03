Inwood

20 Hurt as Uber Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area in Manhattan

An Audi apparently sped out of a nearby gas station, hitting the Uber and triggering the chain reaction accident in Inwood before fleeing the scene, police say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three children were among 20 people hurt when an Uber crashed into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan Monday night after being hit by an Audi that fled the scene, officials say.

Fire officials responded to the scene at 204th Street and Broadway after getting a call about the crash around 9 p.m. None of the injuries to the victims were believed to be serious.

Surveillance video recorded just before the accident shows the SUV being hit by an Audi speeding out of a nearby gas station. Police say the Audi kept going and had not been located as of mid-morning Tuesday.

The Uber driver also appeared to be OK. He told reporters Monday night that the Audi collision is what sent him careening into the restaurant. He has not been charged.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

InwoodManhattanUberoutdoor diningcar crashes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us