Police say 20 people on the subway were overcome by what they believe was pepper spray. (Published 2 hours ago)

A person used pepper spray during a dispute on the subway on Saturday evening and 20 people on the train were overcome by it, officials said.

Two people had an argument on the 2 train in East New York when one of them sprayed the substance, the NYPD said.

At least 20 people were overcome by the pepper spray, firefighters said. All the injuries were minor.

No one was arrested, police said.