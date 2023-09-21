New York

2 young children die after Amish buggy struck by pickup truck in upstate NY

By The Associated Press

A pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two children who were 1 and 3 years old and injuring four others, police said Thursday.

A pickup truck driven by Charlene Kring, 26, crashed into a buggy heading in the same direction at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on a county route in Alexandria, near the Canadian border, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer who arrived at the scene found four children and two adults in the buggy needing “serious medical attention.” Efforts at the scene to save the life of the 1-year-old child were unsuccessful and the 3-year-old child later died at a hospital, according to the release.

The other four people aboard the buggy were sent to area hospitals. Kring was not injured, police said.

The sheriffs office did not release the names of the victims or other information about the crash.

The investigation was continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York
