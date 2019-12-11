NYC Subway

2-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed By Train at Lower Manhattan Station: Police

What to Know

  • A 2-year-old boy died after getting struck by a train in lower Manhattan Wednesday evening, police said
  • The young victim was struck just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by a northbound train on the 2 and 3 line at the Fulton Street station
  • Train service was suspended on the 1, 2 and 3 lines for some time after the incident

A 2-year-old boy died after getting struck by a train in lower Manhattan Wednesday evening, police said.

The young victim was struck just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by a northbound train on the 2 and 3 line at the Fulton Street station, according to police. The boy was with his mother, and police believe he may have stepped between the platform and the train when he was hit.

The little boy was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where police said he died.

NYC Transit President Andy Byford released a statement saying the child “apparently became separated from his mother” before he was hit.

“Our hearts break for the family and the MTA is praying for them,” Byford said in the statement. “Our thoughts are with the crew of the train as well."

Train service was suspended on the 1, 2 and 3 lines for some time after the incident. Hours later, 2 train service was still limited between Manhattan and Brooklyn, while 3 train service was running from Harlem to South Ferry in Manhattan and from New Lots Avenue to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Police were investigating at the scene, and treating it as an accident.

