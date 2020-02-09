2-Year-Old Boy Injured in Bronx Barbershop Baseball Bat Attack

Police in the Bronx want to find the man responsible for smashing a barbershop window and injuring a 2-year-old boy inside.

Ian was in the barber's chair at Osvaldo's Barbershop on Kingsbridge Road last week when the suspect smashed the shop's window with a baseball bat, police said.

A relative at the shop jumped into action to shield the young boy from the glass. The falling glass left lacerations on the back of the boy's head, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated.

The boy's family said there was no altercation leading up to the attack. They say the man hopped into a waiting vehicle and fled the area.

Witnesses said the suspect had made threats against Dominicans at the Dominican-owned business.

The NYPD hopes anyone with information will report it to police.