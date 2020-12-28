1 Dead, 2nd Worker Trapped After Wall Collapse in Brooklyn: Officials

At least one worker is dead and a second trapped when a brick retaining wall collapsed in a Brooklyn neighborhood Monday afternoon, city officials confirmed.

The crew was working at a building on 42nd Street in Sunset Park when the wall collapsed, police said.

One of the workers was killed by the collapse, an FNDY official told News 4. The extent of injuries to the second worker was not immediately known.

Retaining wall collapse in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. 1 injured, 1 DOA—@FDNY rescue battalion working to recover the deceased. pic.twitter.com/oHAivT45Zp — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) December 28, 2020

An NYPD spokesperson said the brick wall was approximately 10-feet tall.

Police advised people to stay clear of the area as rescue operations continued.

#HappeningNow:

A brick retaining wall has collapsed, trapping workers under the debris, vicinity of 42 Street & 5th Avenue @NYPD72Pct #ESU & #K9 members are assisting @fdny @ the scene#SRG has established perimeter security



Avoid the area

Expect numerous emergency vehicles pic.twitter.com/ItSNsOLTFL — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 28, 2020

Correction: This article previously attributed information provided by the NYPD to the Department of Buildings.