1 Dead, 2nd Worker Trapped After Wall Collapse in Brooklyn: Officials

At least one worker is dead and a second trapped when a brick retaining wall collapsed in a Brooklyn neighborhood Monday afternoon, city officials confirmed.
The crew was working at a building on 42nd Street in Sunset Park when the wall collapsed, police said.
One of the workers was killed by the collapse, an FNDY official told News 4. The extent of injuries to the second worker was not immediately known.
An NYPD spokesperson said the brick wall was approximately 10-feet tall.
Police advised people to stay clear of the area as rescue operations continued.
Correction: This article previously attributed information provided by the NYPD to the Department of Buildings.
