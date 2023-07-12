2 workers hurt in small midtown explosion caused by torch: Police

Two people were hurt in an explosion while working inside a midtown Manhattan building, according to police.

The blast occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 34th floor of a building on Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th streets.

An acetylene tank was apparently involved, according to police, who added two contractors were using a torch that ignited and caused a small explosion and fire.

FDNY responded to the scene and extinguished the fire that broke out. Both contractors were taken to the hospital with minor burns and are expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No evacuations were issued and no one who lives nearby was displaced, police said.