2 Women Now Confirmed Dead in Megabus Rollover Crash on NJ Turnpike, 16 Hurt

The death toll in a Megabus crash with a pickup truck on the New Jersey Turnpike rose to two on Wednesday, as officials identified a 59-year-old woman from New York City and a 66-year-old woman from the Garden State as the fatalities.

Three people, including the driver, were seriously hurt.

Cheryl Johnson, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. Tuesday crash on the southbound entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township, officials said. Cecilia Kiyanitza, of Woodbury, was among the seriously injured victims airlifted to a hospital after the crash. She later died of her injuries, officials said.

In total, 16 people were hurt, including the driver, when the bus, operated by Coach USA, collided with the Ford F-150 and flipped on its side. The double-decker bus, with a driver and 22 passengers, had departed 34th Street in Manhattan en route to Philadelphia.

Authorities say it appears the driver lost control of the wheel at some point and veered into the Ford, then off the road and into a guardrail before it flipped over.

The 56-year-old driver of the bus, who hails from Westville, New Jersey, was among the two seriously injured. No details on the nature of those injuries were provided. The Ford driver did not report any injuries, according to State Police.

New Jersey Turnpike Crash. I ended up being one of the first on the scene. I took these after helping as many as I could get out of the bus. 😔 pic.twitter.com/M1V35WgYtu — Gary Lee Fortner (@GaryLFortner) August 10, 2022

Footage from the scene was dramatic, with the bus seen on its side as people had to climb out windows or the roof hatch to escape. Firefighters were seen using jaws of life to cut into the vehicle to rescue any others who may have been inside.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.