Woman Checking on NYC Neighbor Gets Shot Twice; 2nd Woman Found Shot in Head

A police administrative aide and another woman who went to check on her upstairs neighbor were critically wounded when gunfire erupted inside an apartment in Queens Monday, according to a senior NYPD official and authorities.

The two victims -- the police aide, a 51-year-old woman who was shot in the head, the other a woman in her 40s who was shot in the abdomen and shoulder -- were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst following what the senior official said appears to be a domestic incident at a home on Fresh Pond Road around 8:30 a.m.

The shooting happened in a third-floor apartment above an electronics store off Palmetto Street. Police say that's where the 51-year-old NYPD administrative assistant was wounded. The other victim, her downstairs neighbor, was shot when she went upstairs to check on the other woman after hearing some commotion.

No description of a possible shooter or motive was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing. The NYPD is expected to share additional information later Monday.