2 Women Ejected in Fatal Long Island Crash With Pole, Police Say

Two women ejected from a single-car crash into a utility pole on Long Island were pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Police in Nassau County said the two victims, 39 and 71, were passengers in a Toyota Corolla that overturned into the pole around 7 a.m. in North New Hyde Park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 41-year-old male driver was pulled from behind the wheel and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is unknown, but officers were on the scene for several hours Sunday.