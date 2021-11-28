2 Women Ejected in Fatal Long Island Crash With Pole, Police Say

Two women ejected from a single-car crash into a utility pole on Long Island were pronounced dead Sunday morning.
Police in Nassau County said the two victims, 39 and 71, were passengers in a Toyota Corolla that overturned into the pole around 7 a.m. in North New Hyde Park.
A 41-year-old male driver was pulled from behind the wheel and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is unknown, but officers were on the scene for several hours Sunday.
Copyright NBC New York