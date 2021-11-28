north new hyde park

2 Women Ejected in Fatal Long Island Crash With Pole, Police Say

A Toyota Corolla overturned after crashing into a pole in New Hyde Park.
Two women ejected from a single-car crash into a utility pole on Long Island were pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Police in Nassau County said the two victims, 39 and 71, were passengers in a Toyota Corolla that overturned into the pole around 7 a.m. in North New Hyde Park.

A 41-year-old male driver was pulled from behind the wheel and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is unknown, but officers were on the scene for several hours Sunday.

