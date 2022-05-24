2 Woman Killed in Separate Hit-and-Runs Overnight on Long Island

Police are investigating after unrelated crashes left two women dead on Monday night.

The first happened around 10:15 p.m. when a car traveling east on Motor Parkway hit another vehicle and veered off the road, striking a woman standing on the sidewalk. The car then fled eastbound on the Motor Parkway. The woman was pronounced dead by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office and was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher, of Commack.

The second incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when a car traveling west on Montauk Highway in West Islip hit and killed a woman in the roadway. The car then fled westbound. The woman was pronounced dead by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

The two incidents are not related.



Detectives are asking anyone with information on either of these two crashes to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.