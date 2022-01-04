2 Wanted in Wild Caught-on-Camera Attack on NYC Burger King Worker

Police are looking for two people who attacked a Burger King worker after jumping the counter at a New York City franchise last month.

Wild surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one of the suspects slowly approach the counter at the Linden Boulevard restaurant in Brooklyn's Brownsville, abruptly place both palms on it and leap over. He then starts punching the worker.

A second suspect then walks up, also slowly, and starts punching the worker from across the counter as the suspect who jumped over it continues the assault from the other side. They appear to be holding the worker down by the head until colleagues intervene and pull the injured worker away from the attackers.

After some yelling, the first suspect hops back over the counter and he and the other suspect walk out. They didn't appear to have purchased anything.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

It's not clear what provoked the Dec. 4 dinnertime attack but cops said there was some kind of argument with the 22-year-old victim. One of the suspects also apparently had a knife, though it wasn't clearly visible on the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.