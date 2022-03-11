CRIME STOPPERS

2 Wanted in Violent Manhattan Robbery Attacks

Both victims were knocked to the ground, violently, in the attacks; one lost consciousness and was stunned when he awoke, police say

Handout

Police are looking for a pair of robbers in connection with two violent attacks in Manhattan in recent weeks.

Both attacks happened on Saturdays, on Feb. 26 and March 5, in the borough between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the first case, a 25-year-old victim was walking along West 15th Street when the two walked up to him and punched him in the head.

He fell to the ground and blacked out. Once he came to, cops say he realized his two Apple iPhones were gone. He also had cuts on his face and nose.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The following Saturday, near 35th Street and Eighth Avenue, cops say another man was walking when the same duo set upon him, punching and kicking him and causing him to fall to the ground just like the other victim.

This victim didn't lose consciousness, but he did have a bag containing two laptops and video games stolen by the pair, who then fled the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

gun violence 2 hours ago

30-Year-Old Shot Dead in Brooklyn Bodega Less Than a Block From Home: Cops

homicide 3 hours ago

New Details Released in Case of Body Found by Hikers at NJ's Eagle Rock Reservation

He also suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital, then released.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSManhattanMidtownrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us