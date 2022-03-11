2 Wanted in Violent Manhattan Robbery Attacks

Police are looking for a pair of robbers in connection with two violent attacks in Manhattan in recent weeks.

Both attacks happened on Saturdays, on Feb. 26 and March 5, in the borough between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the first case, a 25-year-old victim was walking along West 15th Street when the two walked up to him and punched him in the head.

He fell to the ground and blacked out. Once he came to, cops say he realized his two Apple iPhones were gone. He also had cuts on his face and nose.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The following Saturday, near 35th Street and Eighth Avenue, cops say another man was walking when the same duo set upon him, punching and kicking him and causing him to fall to the ground just like the other victim.

This victim didn't lose consciousness, but he did have a bag containing two laptops and video games stolen by the pair, who then fled the scene.

He also suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital, then released.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.