2 Wanted in Skull-Fracturing Attack in Middle of Manhattan Street

The disturbing attack was captured on surveillance cameras

NYPD

Authorities are looking for two men they say attacked another man at a Manhattan intersection, ambushing him from behind and throwing him to the ground, where they beat him into the pavement as cars passed by, according to police and video footage.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture after the 3:40 a.m. attack a week ago, on May 18, near East Fourth Street and Second Avenue. He was last said to be in critical condition. No updates were immediately available Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows one suspect fling the victim, who is standing in the crosswalk in the middle of the street, to the pavement. He flies backward and lands on his back. The suspect is seen standing over him, winding up his arm for a punch, as a white vehicle appears to pass dangerously close to where the victim is on the ground.

The victim gets up at one point, which is when the second suspect emerges and continues the attack. The victim ends up on the ground once again, flat on his back. Later, the second suspect is seen dragging him along the pavement.

Police released video of the attack (above). Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

