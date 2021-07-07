central park

2 Wanted in Burglarizing Sex Attack at Central Park Hotel

The woman woke up the next morning in pain and noticed her $1,500 hat was missing from her hotel room

Police are looking for two men in their mid-20s who allegedly sexually attacked a woman at her Central Park West hotel after a night out last month, then stole a $1,500 Yankee Gucci hat from her room, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman was out at a social club around 4 a.m. June 4. It's not clear where or when she met the two suspects but the three of them went to her hotel afterwards.

No other details are available about what happened while the men were there, but police say the woman woke up the next morning complaining of pain linked to a possible sex attack.

She also said her Gucci hat, which has a butterfly on the left side, was missing.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

