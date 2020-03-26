2 Veteran MTA Employees Die From COVID-19 Complications: Union

Two MTA employees have died from COVID-19 complications, the union representing the employees said Thursday.

TWU Local 100 and MTA confirmed the death of Peter Petrassi, a longtime conductor for the transit agency.

"Conductor Petrassi's passing is a line-of-duty death just as if he had been killed on the job in any number of ways that have struck down transit workers in years past," said Tony Utano, the union's president. "The MTA must NOW provide masks to front-line transit workers."

Petrassi had over 20 years experience with the MTA.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken. Peter was a vital member of our team, and a valued friend. We are honored to ahve worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family and loves ones. We will find a way for his friends and colleagues to honor and pay tribute to his life and his work in the days to come," Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said in a statement.

TWU Local 100 shared news of a second death late Thursday. Oliver Cyrus was a bus operator stationed out of the Manhattanville Depot, the union said.

Cyrus worked for the MTA for 21 years.

"My heart goes out to Brother Cyrus' faily and all his co-workers at Manhattanville Depot. Transit workers, Police, Firefighters, EMS and health care workers and other essential public employees have put themselves into harm's way for the great good of our City and our society. They are true heroes," Utano said.