2 Thrown From Moped Critical After Crash With Truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

Two motorists were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after they were ejected from their moped after colliding with a truck in Brooklyn, police said.

A man and a woman were critically injured around 10:30 a.m. when they struck the back of the truck on Rodgers Avenue in Crown Heights, the NYPD said.

The duo was transported to Interfaith Hospital.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on the scene and no criminality was immediately determined.

The investigation is ongoing.