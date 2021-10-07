2 Teens Shot While Dining Inside Harlem Restaurant: Police

A 17-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire inside a Harlem restaurant, shooting the victim in the head as well as striking a 16-year-old boy while they dined.

It's the second time teens have been shot on the same block in the last two weeks. Police say the two teens were sitting at a table at Mama's Fried Chicken restaurant on Douglass Boulevard and 116th Street when someone opened the door and shot three times.

One of the bullets struck the older teen in the head and another hit the younger teen in the back, according to police sources with knowledge of the investigation. The teen shot in the head collapsed inside the restaurant and the other tried to escape outside but didn’t get far. First responders transported them to a local hospital where the 17-year-old is in critical condition and the 16-year-old is expected to recover.

The gunman ran off but police say they have a person of interest in custody in what they said appeared to be gang-related violence.

No other information was immediately available.