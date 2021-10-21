2 Die, BMW Shredded in Horrifying Crash on Long Island

What to Know Two young people were killed, and another was hurt, when a BMW crashed into a parked truck on Long Island Thursday morning

Two young people were killed, and another was injured, when a BMW slammed into a parked truck on Long Island Thursday and flipped over, throwing its 17- and 19-year-old passengers from the vehicle.

Police believe speed was likely a factor in the 1 a.m. crash in West Hempstead. They say an 18-year-old woman with 17- and 19-year-old passengers drove the BMW north onto Westminster Road and then slammed into a parked nursery truck.

The crash apparently caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle spun, then flipped over. The two passengers were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"[The crash caused] the vehicle to spin, turn over several times, ejecting two passengers. These passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene," Stephen Fitzpatrick, of the Nassau County Homicide Squad, said.

The 18-year-old driver is hospitalized and expected to recover, authorities said.

Images from the scene show debris scattered over the road. The mangled and unrecognizable remains of a car were seen being cleared by police as authorities continue to investigate.

No charges have been filed at this time.