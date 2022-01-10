2 Teens Charged After Posing as COVID Surveyors and Attacking Brooklyn Homeowner

Two teens face charges after allegedly pretending to be COVID-19 surveyors before attacking a Brooklyn homeowner in late December.

Chris Dimopoulous, 19, and Ares Economopoulos, 18, were both charged with robbery and possession of stolen property for the Dec. 28th incident in Coney Island. They NYPD said one of the men knocked on the 28-year-old victim's door, posing as maintenance workers conducting a survey about the coronavirus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When the homeowner opened his door, two other men forced their way into the home and began beating up the victim. One of the three men then pulled out a knife, police said, and slashed the victim's hands before removing his cellphone.

It's unclear if the men knew the victim or if anything else was taken. The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his hands

It was unclear if Dimopoulous or Economopoulos, both of Manhattan, had attorneys. It also was not clear if police had identified the third man who was believed to be part of the attack.