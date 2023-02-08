2 Teens and School Security Guard Shot Near Brooklyn Charter School: Police

A shooting outside of a Brooklyn school left two teenagers and a school security guard injured as bullets flew just minutes after students had been dismissed from classes for the day, according to police.

The gunfire occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet Street near White Street in Williamsburg, police said. There was a large fight between two groups of teens, according to police, and at some point during the scuffle someone pulled out a gun and fired.

A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both shot in the legs. The school security guard, a 37-year-old man, was grazed in the neck by a bullet as well, police said. All three are expected to survive.

"As he went to the ambulance he gave multiple teachers a thumbs up. He’s doing OK. He’s doing well," said student Troy Watson, who saw paramedics put one of his classmates on a stretcher.

Both groups started running right after the shots were fired, a student who witnessed the fight said. A 2x4 and the hood of a victim's jacket were seen left in the middle of the intersection after the shooting.

FBI agents were at the scene alongside NYPD officers, though it wasn't clear what role the federal agents had in the investigation. Officers were looking for the shooter, who took off on White Street wearing a black puffer jacket and black Adidas pants, police said.

The shooting occurred just days after two students were shot near Grand Street Campus High School, less than a mile away. Police did not say if the cases are connected, but administrators at Williamsburg Charter acknowledged the troubling trend.

"WCHS leadership will be meeting with government officials this week to discuss the recent uptick of violence in our community," the school said in a written statement.

An investigation is ongoing.