2 Team Up to Rob 32-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair Crossing NYC Street: Cops

One thief intentionally bumped into her wheelchair to distract her while the other grabbed her phone, police said of the daylight attack

Police are looking for two suspects who apparently teamed up to steal an iPhone from a 32-year-old woman in a wheelchair as she crossed a Queens street in the middle of the afternoon earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

According to cops, the woman was crossing north on Cross Bay Boulevard and 161st Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 11, when the two suspects approached her from behind. One thief intentionally bumped her wheelchair to distract her, while the other reached into the wheelchair and stole the woman's iPhone 12.

Both suspects then ran south on Cross Bay Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects in the area (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

