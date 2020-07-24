2 Suspects Slap 89-Year-Old Woman Before Lighting Her Shirt on Fire: NYPD

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly slapped an 89-year-old woman in Brooklyn last week before lighting her shirt on fire.

The incident occurred on July 17 before 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was walking near 16th Avenue and 77th Street when two men approached her and hit her in the face. The elderly woman then tried to get away from the men, but then her shirt was lit witch a match or lighter, police said.

It's unclear if words were exchanged between them.

The woman wasn't seriously injured and the suspects were able to get away. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).