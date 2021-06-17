2 Subway Riders Bashed in Head With Rock in Unprovoked Rush-Hour Attack

Police are looking for a man who allegedly bashed two subway riders in the head with a rock in what appears to be an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn this week.

The suspect first started arguing at random with the first victim, a 35-year-old man, on a northbound F train at the Smith and President streets station, during Monday's morning rush, the NYPD said Thursday. Cops added it didn't appear that the 35-year-old rider had said anything to instigate the initially verbal confrontation.

According to police, the suspect whipped out a rock he had, perhaps in a bookbag he was seen carrying, and hit the rider in the head with it. Then he whacked a 52-year-old straphanger who just happened to be sitting nearby with the same rock.

The suspect got off the subway at Carroll Street, which is where he was last seen.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for bruising to his head and knee, while the older victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.