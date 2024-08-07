Queens

2 randomly stabbed minutes apart in Queens

No details about a possible motive were immediately available; one of the victims was said to be in critical condition

By Myles Miller

A 40-year-old man is being questioned in connection with two unprovoked stabbings that occurred minutes apart in Queens around the time of Tuesday's evening rush, authorities say.

In the first case, cops responding to a Mobil Gas Station on North Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park around 5:15 p.m. found a 25-year-old with a stab wound to the back. They say the victim reported he was pumping gas when the suspect just walked up and attacked him without provocation.

The suspect fled that scene and ran to the nearby Aqueduct-North Conduit Avenue A train station, where he allegedly stabbed a 67-year-old man in the throat. Both victims were taken to a hospital. One was said to be in critical condition.

No details about a possible motive were immediately available.

Queens
