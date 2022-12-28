2 Police Officers Stabbed at Long Island Condo Complex; Suspect Shot and Killed

Two Long Island police officers were stabbed after responding to a call at a condominium complex, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a case worker checking on two residents who lived along the Birchwood Road complex in Medford called police, saying that one of the residents was acting violent toward the other.

Police said the individual pulled a knife on officers who responded to the scene, then stabbed two of the cops at the scene shortly after. The officers then opened fire on the man, killing him.

One of the officers suffered what were described as significant injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, Suffolk County Police Chief John Rowan said. The other stabbed officer was rushed to Stony Brook Medical Center as well.

Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerlamo said in a statement that both officers were in "critical but stable condition," adding that "God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident."

A third officer, who had not been stabbed, was treated for minor injuries. It was not known how he suffered his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.