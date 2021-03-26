New York

2 People Injured in Shooting Near Monsey Apartment Building: Sources

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were injured in a reported shooting in Monsey, a town north of New York City, law enforcement sources said.

Dozens of first responders were seen near an apartment complex near Monsey Boulevard and Fletcher Road before 4 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In video taken at the scene at least one person was seen being wheeled away by officials. The sources say the two injured were taken to separate hospitals nearby.

News

Storm Team 4 Mar 25

Wind Advisory Issued Across Tri-State Friday; Central Park Breaks Nearly Century-Old Record

COVID-19 11 hours ago

NY Adding Pop-Up Vaccine Sites to Address Racial Disparity; NJ Drops Age Eligibility to 55

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known and police did not release any information on a potential suspect.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

New Yorkgun violenceMonsey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us