2 People Injured in Shooting Near Monsey Apartment Building: Sources

Two people were injured in a reported shooting in Monsey, a town north of New York City, law enforcement sources said.

Dozens of first responders were seen near an apartment complex near Monsey Boulevard and Fletcher Road before 4 p.m.

In video taken at the scene at least one person was seen being wheeled away by officials. The sources say the two injured were taken to separate hospitals nearby.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known and police did not release any information on a potential suspect.

This story is developing.