New York City

2 People Die by Smoke Inhalation in Upper West Side Apartment Fire: Police

FDNY-ambulance

Two people were killed in an apartment fire in the Upper West Side late Wednesday, according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson says the flames started shortly before midnight on the 4th floor of a building on 62nd Street near Lincoln Center. First responders found a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman who had inhaled smoke and transported them to the hospital.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The two victims were then pronounced dead, police said.

It's unclear what caused the fire. Police say it was possibly a laundry fire but the fire marshall will conduct a full investigation.

Local

Monmouth County 2 hours ago

Hazing Allegations Involving Broomstick in Locker Room End NJ High School Football Season

Sex Crime 6 hours ago

Two Members of Extremist Jewish Sect Convicted of Kidnapping, Sex Crimes: Prosecutors

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityUpper West Sidefatal fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us