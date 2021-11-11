2 People Die by Smoke Inhalation in Upper West Side Apartment Fire: Police

Two people were killed in an apartment fire in the Upper West Side late Wednesday, according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson says the flames started shortly before midnight on the 4th floor of a building on 62nd Street near Lincoln Center. First responders found a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman who had inhaled smoke and transported them to the hospital.

The two victims were then pronounced dead, police said.

It's unclear what caused the fire. Police say it was possibly a laundry fire but the fire marshall will conduct a full investigation.

No other information was immediately available.