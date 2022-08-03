2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7

A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say.

Few details were immediately available. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.

Two men -- a 40-year-old and a 31-year-old, both pedestrians -- died. It's not clear if the critically injured three are drivers or pedestrians. The other two victims are expected to survive. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The accident comes less than 48 hours after New York City activated its 2,000 speed cameras in 750 school zones across the five boroughs 24/7 for the first time, citing data that proves it significantly cuts traffic fatalities and speeding.