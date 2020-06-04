2 Officers Shot, 1 Stabbed in Brooklyn: Police

Three NYPD officers were injured late Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Two of them were shot, one in the finger and the other in the arm, and another officer was stabbed near Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, according to preliminary report from law enforcement sources.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident is isolated or related to ongoing protests.
A suspect, who was shot, is in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.
No other information was immediately available.
