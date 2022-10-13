2 NYPD Officers Struck by Car While Chasing Shoplifting Suspect from Target: Police

Two NYPD officers were hurt after they were hit by a car in Manhattan while chasing a shoplifting suspect from a store, police said.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Target on West 22th Street in Marble Hill, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter and were chasing the suspect out of the store, when all three were struck by a passing vehicle.

All three were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, but both officers and the suspect are expected to recover. None suffered critical injuries, according to a police official.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene.