2 NYC School Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

With less than two weeks before students in the largest school district in the country return to in-person learning, two New York City school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and parents are getting a first look at the safety protocols that have been implemented to keep kids safe from COVID-19.

The United Federation of Teachers says it's working with city health and education officials to make sure the workers who tested positive, one of whom is a teacher, follow the proper guidelines for quarantining and contact tracing. “Until we have a vaccine in place, the most effective tactics against the spread of the coronavirus have been masks and social distancing, along with testing and contract tracing. All of these are part of the city’s safety plan," the teachers union said in a statement.

"The plan anticipates that testing will sometimes show that asymptomatic individuals in schools have contracted the virus. The isolation and quarantine of such individuals, followed by aggressive contact tracing, are also key elements of the safety plan," the statement continued.

The two employees who tested positive for the coronavirus work in Brooklyn at P.S.1 in Sunset Park and Middle School 88 in Park Slope, Department of Education officials said.

"School staff have access to free, expedited testing and we’ve encouraged all staff to get tested before they return to buildings while we continue to navigate the realities of a pandemic," DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the city announced that 10 school buildings failed safety inspection because the ventilation doesn't meet COVID safety guidelines. As of Thursday morning, officials say four of those buildings have gotten the repairs they needed to welcome teachers and students.

New York City says more than two-thousand classrooms will be off-limits unless repairs are made in time. That's four percent of the city’s school buildings. All this as teachers and staff went back to campus today to start getting ready. Andrew Siff reports.

Ventilation is just part of several moving pieces required to reopen schools while keeping the state's infection rate down. It is currently below 1% for the 33rd straight day, which contributed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decisions to reopen schools, gyms, museums, casinos and even indoor dining in the five boroughs.

When schools begin, Mayor de Blasio says buses will be available for about 100,000 students, acknowledging that it's a much lower number than previous school years due to hybrid learning.

Masks and social distancing requirements apply on buses for everyone, the mayor said. He added that families started to be notified on their children's bus routes on Wednesday and everyone should be notified by the end of the week.

Addressing concerns from teachers who say they showed up at school this week and there was no 30-day supply of protective equipment provided like the School Chancellor indicated, de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Caranza said a handful of schools were missed due to the realities of deliveries and facilities.

"Once the mistake was realized, they're being resupplied today with the PPE, it's very easy with the amount of PPE we have on hand to get a school supplied immediately," the mayor told reporters.

School reopenings across the state have already contributed to clusters of new COVID-19 cases, especially on college campuses -- but it is too early to tell if K-12 reopenings will cause an impact on the state's record-low infection rate.

A cluster of cases connected to end-of-summer parties on Long Island has forced one school district to cancel in-person learning, just two days before the scheduled start of classes. The Carle Place School District said a number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 "had close or proximate contact with other students throughout our district."

A number of colleges have also had to send students home for the remainder of the fall semester because of outbreaks. SUNY Oneonta did so last week as its COVID-19 cases spiked near 400, due in large part to illegal partying.

Going forward, every school district will have to submit COVID reports to the state daily -- and the state will issue COVID "report cards" for every school in the state, Cuomo said Tuesday. The accounting will include positive cases of students and staff and daily testing data, among other metrics. And if any school or college campus reaches 100 COVID cases, it will have to move to all-remote immediately.