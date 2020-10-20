2 NYC Men Arrested in Road Rage Shooting With Baby in Tow

New York State Police say they arrested two 20-year-old Queens men for allegedly firing a gun at another vehicle in a road rage confrontation on the Cross Bronx Expressway Monday -- all while the suspects had an infant in their car.

State Police sergeants were in a parking lot when two people approached them around 2:30 p.m. and said their car had been shot at as they were driving following some sort of road rage altercation. It's not clear what sparked the fight.

The victims gave the sergeants a description of the other vehicle involved and State Police found it a short time later. In the car were Devontae Jefferson, Angel Sang and a baby, who wasn't hurt, State Police say. A handgun with a loaded magazine and one loose round were later located inside the vehicle, police said.

Neither Jefferson nor Sang were in legal possession of the weapon and both were arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. The baby was released to a relative.

Sang faces additional fugitive-related charges connected to an active warrant out of Florida for failing to appear in court. Both he and Jefferson are awaiting arraignment. No attorney information for either man was immediately available.