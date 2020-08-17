2 NJ Transit Buses Collide En Route to Port Authority, 12 Hurt: State Police

About a dozen people were taken to hospitals after two NJ Transit buses crashed on their way to the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday, authorities say. All are expected to survive.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman says a bus out of Lakewood hit the back of a bus traveling from Dunnellen on Route 495 East in Secaucus shortly before 7:30 a.m. Both buses experienced extensive damage and had to be towed, she said.

The drivers of both buses were among those taken to hospitals; the rest of the victims were passengers, officials said. The nature of their injuries wasn't known.

State Police and Port Authority Police were investigating at the scene through the morning. A cause of the crash is still being probed.