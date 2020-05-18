2 More New York Regions Near Reopening, NYC Sees Setback as US Infections Top 1.5M

What to Know Coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 1.5 million on Monday with more than 533,000 of them in the tri-state area; More than 90,000 in the U.S. have died since the start of the pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to lift the "PAUSE" order on two more of New York's regions this week. Meanwhile, New Jersey and Connecticut will allow certain non-essential businesses to reopen

With schools already closed for the rest of the academic year, parents are wondering if it'll be safe for summer camps. That's still up in the air

Two more New York regions are on the verge of meeting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening criteria, moving the state another inch closer to a return to "normal." Still, an anxiety-wracked public is asking whether summer camps will run in the face of disturbing new data on COVID and kids.

The uncertainty over how many people actually could be sick, or have been at some point, fuels public concern about returning to some sort of "new normal" daily routine. It has the most vulnerable people staying in their homes, fearful of coming within 6 feet of another person, though hospital data shows those people are still getting sick. They account for most new admissions.

Other New Yorkers are trying to revive some sense of normalcy despite their nerves. This past weekend looked about as close to a normal mid-May weekend as you'll see in parts of the five boroughs. Sidewalks buzzed with activity as masked pedestrians enjoyed the glorious weather. Neighborhoods seemed to regain some of the vibrance that makes them uniquely New York City.

Yet in at least one family-friendly Brooklyn community, and likely in others, the sunbathed sidewalks appeared uncustomarily devoid of a common presence: Children.

As of Sunday, New York state had identified 130 cases of a new pediatric inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19. Three children have died. The syndrome has now been reported in nearly half the nation's states, including New Jersey and Connecticut. It doesn't look or "smell" like COVID, Cuomo said Sunday, but 90 percent of the children displaying symptoms in New York have tested positive for either the virus or the antibodies, indicating they had it at some point.

The condition is still rare, but it may manifest differently in different children, as NBC New York has reported. It may be a latent response to COVID-19 exposure, though children who suffer it may have none of the respiratory ailments known to accompany the novel coronavirus. This syndrome inflames their blood vessels; ultimately, it may attack their hearts.

Asked about summer camps in his Sunday briefing, Cuomo said the state was reevaluating its guidelines in light of the new syndrome.

"It's only 100 kids and then you look. I think that's going to go up," the governor said.

His tone was eerily similar to how he would speak of the initial unknowns of COVID itself back in early March, as he cautioned New Yorkers that infection was likely far more widespread than diagnostic tests indicated it to be.

New York has tested 7.1 percent of its population, nearly double the percentage of the tested U.S. population and more per capita than anywhere in the world. It has identified more than 350,000 positive cases, about a quarter of the infections confirmed nationwide, which eclipsed 1.5 million early Monday, according to NBC News estimates. Combined, the tri-state area has well more than a half-million positives, though its governors admit the actual count could be many times that.

Certain unknowns are to be expected. Diagnostic testing is just one weapon in containing infection and monitoring impacts as regions and states begin to reopen. Antibody testing helps provide a fuller snapshot of spread that has already occurred, while contact tracing is core to mitigating future spread.

These strategies will only become more important over the next month, as the tri-state's economic gears slowly begin to churn. New Jersey reopens retail stores for curbside pickup Monday, along with drive-in theaters. Connecticut takes its first steps later this week, while all state-run beaches in the tri-state area will be open for Memorial Day. Those in New York City stay closed. See a comprehensive list of what's reopening in the tri-state.

Region by Region Status

For New York's Capital and Western regions, the latter is the only one of Cuomo's seven benchmarks they have yet to hit. The governor described contract tracing Sunday as a largely administrative function that both regions could likely address, with the state's help, well before the end of the week. If so, they would join five other New York regions in entering Phase I, reopening construction and manufacturing.

New York City lost ground over the weekend, meeting 3/7 reopening criteria as of early Monday. While Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced contracting tracing plans, the strategy has not yet been fully implemented. It has achieved its goal of 20,000 daily COVID-19 tests but has struggled to keep new daily hospitalizations trending down for consecutive days. Hospital capacity is still an issue as well.

New York's daily death rate has slowed significantly, a reflection of fewer critically ill people in hospitals. To date, the state has confirmed 22,619 COVID deaths, more than 15,000 of those in New York City.

The city's health department reports more than 5,000 probable virus deaths, which bring the five boroughs' toll above 20,000 when added to the state's confirmed count. On top of that, the CDC identified another 5,300 "excess" deaths in March and April not immediately linked to COVID, but not explained by any other normal pattern either.

New Jersey has lost more than 10,300 people, while Connecticut has reported nearly 3,500 deaths. Nationally, the grim toll eclipsed 90,000 over the weekend, according to NBC News. America's top experts expect it to grow higher.

A new virus projection model, one that utilizes data from dozens of the divergent ones out there to develop a composite model of sorts, predicts the nation could lose another 20,000 people or more over the next four weeks.

Experts say the crisis won't "really" be over without a vaccine. Optimism on that front came Monday, when a widely watched U.S.-backed human clinical trial showed positive early results. All 45 subjects developed antibodies. A final testing phase is expected to begin in July.