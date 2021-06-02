2 Missing Canoers Found Dead in Long Island Sound

Authorities in Suffolk County are investigating after the bodies of two men were discovered in the Long Island Sound about 12 hours before they launched a canoe.

The men, 36-year-old Roberto Guevarra and 60-year-old Roberto Murillo, both of Huntington Station, took the canoe out from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga to go fishing on Tuesday, police say. They were reported missing around 9:20 p.m. that night when they failed to return from their excursion.

Crews with the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section and patrol officers, along with representatives from the Huntington Harbormaster, U.S. Coast Guard and multiple fire departments launched an all-out search for the duo.

Their bodies were recovered in the Sound off Eatons Neck around 6 a.m. Wednesday. No other details were immediately available.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.