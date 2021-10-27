2 Men Threaten Teen With Knife While Saying Anti-Gay, Antisemitic Slurs: NYPD

New York City's hate crime task force has launched an investigation after two men allegedly threatened a 17-year-old young man with a knife while making anti-gay and antisemitic statements.

Police say the teen was at a gas station on Avenue U in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Oct. 20, when two men in a burgundy Ford van approached him. One of the men said slurs towards the victim from inside the van and the other exited the vehicle, displayed a knife as he threatened the teen.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The two men then fled in their vehicle on Mill Avenue. Authorities released photos of the men on Tuesday in search of them. Anyone with information about the men or the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.