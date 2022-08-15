Brooklyn

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two men dressed as construction workers allegedly tried to break in to a Sunset Park apartment.

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say.

The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.

Entering through an unlocked hallway, the duo rang the door bell of a unit and were met at the door by the 12-year-old boy.

Police said the men struck the boy in the neck with an unknown object and attempted to cover his mouth with tape, but amid the struggle the 12-year-old yelled out for help.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shouting sent the suspects running back out of the building and into a gray Nissan.

Surveillance images show the attempted home invaders wearing the construction gear, dark pants and white face masks.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynhome invasion
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us