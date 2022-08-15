Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say.

The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.

Entering through an unlocked hallway, the duo rang the door bell of a unit and were met at the door by the 12-year-old boy.

Police said the men struck the boy in the neck with an unknown object and attempted to cover his mouth with tape, but amid the struggle the 12-year-old yelled out for help.

The shouting sent the suspects running back out of the building and into a gray Nissan.

Surveillance images show the attempted home invaders wearing the construction gear, dark pants and white face masks.