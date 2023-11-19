2 men sitting in car critically wounded after gunman opens fire in the Bronx: NYPD

Police in the Bronx are looking for a gunman who opened fire in the borough's Little Italy neighborhood early Saturday morning, leaving two victims critically wounded.

Investigators say the two victims were shot while sitting in a car in a parking lot off Arthur Avenue, an area that is normally busy with shoppers.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot multiple times and a 22-year-old once in the armpit. Both men were initially transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The SUV that the two men were sitting inside had bullet holes throughout several front windows.

Police believe some sort of argument broke out before the gunman opened fire, then got away in a beige sedan.

In surveillance video obtained by News 4, a man can be seen getting out of the driver's seat of the SUV and running down Arthur Avenue. Witnesses say he was banging on an ambulance trying to get help.

Some shoppers had just arrived in the area moments before the gunfire shot across the parking lot. Regular shoppers of the typically busy neighborhood, especially the weekend before Thanksgiving, were shocked at what had unfolded.

"The way I understand it, they were all friends. That's what people are saying, they know each other. Some kind of dispute, I don't know but something like that," Massimo Celso said.