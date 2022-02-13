gun violence

2 Men Shot and Killed in the Bronx Late Saturday

Two young men are dead, and a third is in custody, after a dispute in the Bronx late Saturday night turned violent.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in front of a building in the 300 block of East 198th Street. Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the face.

Both were transported to St. Barnabas, where they died. Another man, also age 28, was arrested; charges were still pending as of early Sunday.

The murders add to the city's growing toll of gun violence this year. Through last Sunday, the number of shooting incidents, and the number of victims of those incidents, were up 30% this year over last.

