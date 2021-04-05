2 Men Killed After Box Truck Crashes Into Long Island Expressway Overpass

A crash involving a box truck and an overpass on the Long Island Expressway left two people dead and closed eastbound lanes for several hours during the morning commute.

Police in Nassau County say the box truck struck the overpass at Shelter Rock Road, killing both the driver and the passenger inside.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in North Hills near exit 36 and prompted a closed of all eastbound lanes in the area for sever hours.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported after the crash.

Police did not release any details of what may have caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.