2 Men in Surgical Masks Make Off With $260K From Racetrack

Police say two men in surgical masks stole nearly $260,000 at gunpoint from three workers at a racetrack in New York.

The Aqueduct Racetrack workers were emptying gaming machines Saturday while preparing to close for the night.

The three workers, including two unarmed security guards, were forced into a room by the two men wearing all black who took the workers' cellphones before making off with the cash.

The assailants used surgical masks to conceal their identity. The masks have become a more common sight recently because many people have taken to wearing them amid fears of the new coronavirus.

Investigators believe the culprits work for the racetrack and are investigating some people who recently called out sick,The New York Times reported.

Police said Monday that no arrests have been made.

