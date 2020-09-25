2 Men Charged in Separate Deaths of 2 NYC Children, Ages 3 and 3 Months, This Week

Two men have been charged in the separate deaths of two children -- a 3-year-old from Brooklyn and a 3-month-old in Manhattan -- this week, the NYPD said Friday.

In the most recent case, police say Jaylynn Evans, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Queens, where she had been brought unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma. Anthony Richardson, a 59-year-old with a Bronx address, faces a charge of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 in that case.

Earlier this week, cops responding to a 911 call at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side found 3-month-old Kesean Morgan unconscious. He also had no obvious signs of trauma and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. David Patrick, a 30-year-old with the same Water Street address as the baby, is accused of reckless assault to a child causing brain injury and other crimes in that case.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine the causes of death for both children. No information on possible attorneys for the men arrested was immediately available, nor was it clear how they were connected to the kids.